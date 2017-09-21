New landslide map released for Eagle Creek Fire area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eagle Creek Fire is still burning, but the rain that’s falling is creating landslide hazards in that area of the Columbia River Gorge.

On Thursday, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries released new landslide maps for the affected area. Officials said the map shows 286 existing landslides, all of which are susceptible to sliding again.

“With Oregon’s rainiest months still ahead, it’s extremely important for people to be more aware than ever of landslide hazards in this area,” said DOGAMI engineering geologist Bill Burns.

The agency also said the Columbia River Gorge is one of Oregon’s most landslide prone areas.

“We can’t predict when and where the next landslide events will occur,” Burns said. “But by improving information about existing landslide locations, we better understand what areas might be hazardous during storm events, or where taking action to reduce risk is a good idea.”