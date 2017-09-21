Mom with new tattoo arraigned for leaving kids

Related Coverage Kids found in park bathroom as mom gets tattoo

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The 28-year-old woman who allegedly left her 2 young children in the bathroom of a public park in Cornelius while she got a tattoo was arraigned Thursday morning.

Ana Lisa Lara faces multiple charges including 2 counts each of 1st-degree criminal mistreatment, reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree child neglect.

A family using the bathroom found the children, ages 3 and 8, hiding in the bathroom at Harleman Park Sept. 9, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The manager of the tattoo shop said when Lara first came in with her 2 kids, things seemed normal.

“After the artist asked her if she had anywhere to take her kids, she said that she was going to take them to her mother’s 3 blocks away,” Angela Mooney told KOIN 6 News.

Mooney said Lara returned about an hour later to get her tattoo, this time without the kids.

Lara entered a not guilty plea on all of her charges.

She’s currently out on bail, but not allowed to see her children — who are staying with her mother. Under the current bail agreement, Lara isn’t allowed to see her kids or her mom.

However, her attorney requested that be amended to allow meetings as long as a Department of Human Services worker is there too.

It’s yet to be determined if the change will be allowed.

Lara’s next court date has been set for Oct. 16 — a case management conference at 3 p.m.