MLB in Portland? A possibility, says commissioner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If Major League Baseball were to expand to 32 professional teams, Portland would be “on the list” of possible teams, according to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Portland would be on the list, yeah,” Manfred told reporters in Seattle when asked if Portland could be a possibility. “I think Portland is a possibility. We would need, if we were to go to 32 (teams), we would need a western time zone team – need at least one more – and you know. You can think about the prospects on the West Coast probably as effectively as I can.”

Manfred also added they’d like to resolve situations with Oakland and Tampa Bay before tackling expansion.

Possible expansion has been a hot topic in Manfred’s tenure. He was asked during a MLB broadcast between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox in May, 2016, about expanding the league. Manfred called the sport a “growth business,” saying growth businesses tend to expand. He also said on the broadcast that there could be international locations the sport could go to, citing Montreal and Mexico City as front-runner examples.