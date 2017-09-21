KOIN Player of the Week: Grant’s Demarques Singleton Jr.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From the outside, it looked like quarterback Demarques Singleton Jr. and the Grant Generals had a nearly perfect night against Cleveland last Friday.

Singleton, in a 40-0 victory, completed 10-of-11 passes for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns while also rushing for 63 yards and a score.

But, from within the Generals’ locker room, Singleton said the team could’ve done more.

“We kind of went into the game knowing we were gonna dominate,” Singleton, our week 3 KOIN 6 Blitz Player of the Week said. “So we got a little lackadaisical. But we should have beat them by like 70. But we got the job done.”

Singleton knows, after averaging 31.7 yards per completion, that he couldn’t have played like he did on his own.

“We are really deep in receivers,” Singleton said. “I have one of the best running backs in the state and the line has done what they need to do to give me time so I can make plays and do my part for the team.”

It doesn’t hurt having Damon Hickock and Saivon Brown in his playing arsenal, two receivers who combined for 5 catches, 267 yards and 4 touchdowns. Both players were named honorable mention players of the week.

“My receivers are everything every game,” Singleton said. “I do my part and they finish the rest by being playmakers.”

Who is he? Singleton is a 5-foot-11, 192-pound senior quarterback for the Generals.

The stats: Singleton completed 10-of-11 passes for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed 6 times for 63 yards and a touchdown.

He said it: “Friday nights are what I look forward to with my brothers and I go out there and do what Demarques Singleton Jr. does.”

Honorable Mention Players of the Week (in alphabetical order)

Alek Altringer; Sprague; Senior; WR; 4 catches for 139 yds and 2 TDs; 2 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 TD

Bradley Bicker; Westview; Sr.; QB/DE; 32-of-52 passing for 316 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs; 19 rushes for 92 yards; 2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR for a TD

Teron Bradford; Oregon City; Sr.; WR; 4 catches for 163 yards and 2 TDs

Saivon Brown; Grant; Sr.; WR; 3 receptions for 117 yards and 2 TDs

Nick Cizik; Sunset; Sr.; WR/DB; 9 catches for 193 yards and 2 TDs; 1 INT on defense

Damon Hickok; Grant; Sr.; WR; 2 catches for 150 yards and 2 TDs

Jacob Huggins; Canby; Sr.; 15 carries for 150 yards and 2 TDs; 9 tackles

Tyler King; Sandy; Sr.; QB; 11-of-14 passing for 142 yards and 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD

Cade Knighton; Central Catholic; So.; QB;l 21-of-30 passing for 330 yards and 4 TDs

Zee Lee; Oregon City; Jr.; RB/LB; 14 carries for 11 yards and 3 TDs; 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 PBU

Ryan Mitton; Tualatin; Sr.; DT; 3 sacks, 12 tackles and 3 QB hurries

Mitchell Modjeski; Clackamas; Sr.; 21-of-24 passing for 353 yards and 6 touchdowns

Qawi Ntsasa; West Linn; Sr.; WR 8 catches for 166 and 2 TDs

Glen Perry Jr.; Mountain View; Sr.; QB; 16-of-21 passing for 318 yards and 6 TDs; 9 rushes for 62 yards and 1 TD

Levi Rotzien; Sandy; Sr.; DB; 2 tackles, 1 INT, 1 and a kickoff return 89 yards for a TD

