KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week schedule, Sept. 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The votes are in, and after hundreds of you made your voice heard, we can announce our KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week is a top-10 6A matchup between No. 4 Central Catholic and No. 9 Clackamas.
We received 381 total votes and 54.9% of you voted for Central Catholic and Clackamas.
We’ll provide:
- Live highlights on Twitter
- A running game score online
- Pregame live shots from Stan Brock
- A postgame story online
- Highlights from the game on, well, Game On!
Here are the other games we’ll have highlights from on the 11 p.m. newscast Friday
- Madison vs. Lincoln
- Jesuit vs. Southridge
- Sunset vs. Liberty
- West Linn vs. Tualatin
- Beaverton vs. Aloha