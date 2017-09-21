KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week schedule, Sept. 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The votes are in, and after hundreds of you made your voice heard, we can announce our KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week is a top-10 6A matchup between No. 4 Central Catholic and No. 9 Clackamas.

We received 381 total votes and 54.9% of you voted for Central Catholic and Clackamas.

We’ll provide:

Live highlights on Twitter

A running game score online

Pregame live shots from Stan Brock

A postgame story online

Highlights from the game on, well, Game On!

Here are the other games we’ll have highlights from on the 11 p.m. newscast Friday

Madison vs. Lincoln

Jesuit vs. Southridge

Sunset vs. Liberty

West Linn vs. Tualatin

Beaverton vs. Aloha