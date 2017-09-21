KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week schedule, Sept. 22

Our Game of the Week is a top-10, 6A matchup

Central Catholic receiver Silas Starr celebrates after the first of two touchdowns in a win over Jesuit (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The votes are in, and after hundreds of you made your voice heard, we can announce our KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week is a top-10 6A matchup between No. 4 Central Catholic and No. 9 Clackamas.

We received 381 total votes and 54.9% of you voted for Central Catholic and Clackamas.

We’ll provide:

  • Live highlights on Twitter
  • A running game score online
  • Pregame live shots from Stan Brock
  • A postgame story online
  • Highlights from the game on, well, Game On!

Here are the other games we’ll have highlights from on the 11 p.m. newscast Friday

  • Madison vs. Lincoln
  • Jesuit vs. Southridge
  • Sunset vs. Liberty
  • West Linn vs. Tualatin
  • Beaverton vs. Aloha

