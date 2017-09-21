FBI asks for public’s help finding missing teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who’s been missing since August.

Magdalen Pixler went missing from her Hagerstown, Maryland home on Aug. 8. Agents believe there is a possibility Magdalen may be in the Portland-metro area because she knows people who live there.

Officials also said there are concerns for her safety.

She’s white with brown hair, blue eyes, weighs 153 pounds and is 5-foot-4.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 503.224.4181.