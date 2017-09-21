Favorite Gorge trail closed? Plenty of nearby options

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to the ongoing efforts to contain the Eagle Creek Fire — and clean up the damage — many areas of the Columbia River Gorge are closed off to the public.
According to officials, it’s unclear when these areas will reopen — many of which feature popular hiking trails. However, the U.S. Forest Service reminded the public that there are plenty of nearby options for Oregonians or visitors to check out.
If you’re looking to stick to the Gorge area, there are some trails still open including the Klickitat Trail, Balfour-Klickitat Trail and St. Cloud Trail — all of which are on the Washington side.
On the Oregon side, the Sandy River Delta Area is also open.
Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Mount St. Helens Area
- Johnston Ridge Observatory & State Highway 504
- Mt. St. Helens East Side
Stevenson/Carson/Wind River Road to 90 Road
- Whistle Punk Trail
- Falls Creek Falls Trail
- Lewis River Lower Falls Area
- Lewis River Trail
- Curley Creek Falls
More trails in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest can be found here.
Oregon State Parks
- Memaloose State Park
- Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site
- Government Island State Recreation Area
- Bonnie Lure State Recreation Area
- Milo McIver State Park
Washington State Parks
- Columbia Hills Historical State Park
- Beacon Rock State Park
- Battleground Lake State Park
- Klickitat State Park Trail
Oregon Partners, Friends and Neighbors
- Wildwood Recreation Site
- Sandy Ridge Mountain Bike Trails
- Oxbow Regional Park
Washington Partners, Friends and Neighbors
- Fort Vancouver National Historic Site
- Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Reguse
- Yacolt Burn State Forest
- Lacamas Lake Regional Park
- Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center
There are also plenty of trails in the Mt. Hood National Forest including Dog River, Lookout Mountain, Eightmile Loop, Elk Meadows, Crosstown, Frog Lake and Pioneer Bridle.
More trails in the Mt. Hood National Forest can be found here.