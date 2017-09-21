Favorite Gorge trail closed? Plenty of nearby options

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to the ongoing efforts to contain the Eagle Creek Fire — and clean up the damage — many areas of the Columbia River Gorge are closed off to the public.

According to officials, it’s unclear when these areas will reopen — many of which feature popular hiking trails. However, the U.S. Forest Service reminded the public that there are plenty of nearby options for Oregonians or visitors to check out.

If you’re looking to stick to the Gorge area, there are some trails still open including the Klickitat Trail, Balfour-Klickitat Trail and St. Cloud Trail — all of which are on the Washington side.

On the Oregon side, the Sandy River Delta Area is also open.

Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Mount St. Helens Area

Johnston Ridge Observatory & State Highway 504

Mt. St. Helens East Side

Stevenson/Carson/Wind River Road to 90 Road

Whistle Punk Trail

Falls Creek Falls Trail

Lewis River Lower Falls Area

Lewis River Trail

Curley Creek Falls

More trails in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest can be found here.

Oregon State Parks

Memaloose State Park

Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site

Government Island State Recreation Area

Bonnie Lure State Recreation Area

Milo McIver State Park

Washington State Parks

Columbia Hills Historical State Park

Beacon Rock State Park

Battleground Lake State Park

Klickitat State Park Trail

Oregon Partners, Friends and Neighbors

Wildwood Recreation Site

Sandy Ridge Mountain Bike Trails

Oxbow Regional Park

Washington Partners, Friends and Neighbors

Fort Vancouver National Historic Site

Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Reguse

Yacolt Burn State Forest

Lacamas Lake Regional Park

Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center

There are also plenty of trails in the Mt. Hood National Forest including Dog River, Lookout Mountain, Eightmile Loop, Elk Meadows, Crosstown, Frog Lake and Pioneer Bridle.

More trails in the Mt. Hood National Forest can be found here.