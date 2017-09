CLARK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old woman has been missing since Monday after she was released from the Clark County Jail.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said Doerena Johnson was supposed to return to her care facility, but never arrived.

Johnson suffers from mental health issues and takes medication. Authorities said she is often times confused.

She’s 5-foot-6, weighs 130 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.

If see you see, please call 911.