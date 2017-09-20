Walden’s ‘salvage logging’ bill upsets conservationists

CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sept. 9, Oregon Rep. Greg Walden introduced a bill called the Scenic Columbia River Gorge Restoration Act that would allow salvage logging in the areas affected by the Eagle Creek Fire.

“It’s one of those things you hope you never see in your lifetime,” Walden said in a press conference on Sept. 9 about the Eagle Creek Fire. “Once you see it, you become pretty passionate about how do we fix it, how do we restore it, how do we get back to full life.”

Local conversation groups are angered by Walden’s solution, citing the environmental repercussions that salvage logging could have on the future of the area.

“He calls it a salvage logging bill?” said Michael Lang, the director of the Friends of the Columbia River Gorge. “It’snot saving or salvaging anything. What this type of logging does after fires is actually destroy biodiversity, destroy the environment and lead to forests that are more prone to catastrophic fires in the future.

“We think it’s completely premature.”

The bill’s goal would be to clean up the gorge of damaged wood and restore the area as fast as possible. That means, up to 10,000 acres and in areas that are visible from key viewing sites, logging projects in the Gorge can exclude review from the National Environmental Police Act and the Endangered Species Act.

“This is a cynical bill, even for Rep. Walden,” Noah Greenwald, the endangered species director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a release. “We don’t need to throw the environment or public input under the bus to protect the Columbia River Gorge. This totally unnecessary bill is another deceptive attempt to dismantle our core environmental laws.”

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley said he needs to know more about the proposed bill.

“The salvage logging proposal is going to take extensive efforts to analyze,” Merkley said. “There’s areas especially along roadways and trees that might fall across roads where there are significant efforts that can be done. But we have to make sure we don’t do enormous damage, which has happened with the salvage logging in the past.”

Regardless, conversation groups are not happy with Walden’s proposed bill.

“This bill is just a thinly veiled attempt to allow salvage logging in precious national scenic areas like the Columbia River Gorge under the guise of restoration,” Greenwald said. “Salvage logging is a highly destructive practice that was discredited as a needed or beneficial practice by the scientific community decades ago.”

You can read the full text of the proposed bill below

[documentcloud url=”http://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4057461-BILLS-115hr3715ih.html” width=640 height=400 sidebar=false text=false]