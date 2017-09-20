Vancouver man dies in fall at Smith Rock State Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man died in a fall at Smith Rock State Park on Tuesday evening.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Sebastian Baker was hiking alone and fell about 250 feet in the area of the Picnic Lunch Wall. He had been hiking the Misery Ridge trail.

Deputies believe the fall was accidental but are still investigating.

DCSO Detectives are seeking any additional witnesses that may have seen the incident at Smith Rock State Park or Baker prior to the incident. Contact DCSO Detective Patterson at 541-693-6911 with any additional information.