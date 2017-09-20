Vancouver man dies in fall at Smith Rock State Park

23-year-old Sebastian Baker was hiking alone

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
In this March 31, 2017 photo, the Crooked River winds its way through Smith Rock State Park in Central Oregon, with the Cascade mountain range seen on the horizon. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man died in a fall at Smith Rock State Park on Tuesday evening.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Sebastian Baker was hiking alone and fell about 250 feet in the area of the Picnic Lunch Wall. He had been hiking the Misery Ridge trail.

Deputies believe the fall was accidental but are still investigating.

DCSO Detectives are seeking any additional witnesses that may have seen the incident at Smith Rock State Park or Baker prior to the incident. Contact DCSO Detective Patterson at 541-693-6911 with any additional information.

 