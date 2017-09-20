Portland Timbers to make 5-year old’s dream come true

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, acquired a new goalkeeper Wednesday, signing 5-year old Derrick Tellez to a one-game contract.

For Derrick, a North Portland resident who’s currently battling a cancerous brain tumor, playing for the Timbers is a dream come true. The club is excited to have Derrick on board, as well.

“We are thrilled to welcome Derrick to the club and help make his wish to sign with the Portland Timbers a reality for him and his family,” said Gavin Wilkinson, Portland’s general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers.

Derrick will join the team Friday and have an exclusive training experience. Before the training starts, Derrick will be included in the team’s official photos. Then, he’ll be greeted with a customized locker and personalized jersey for him and his 7-year old brother, Josue. Both Derrick and Josue will take part in team drills.

On Sunday, before the Timbers’ home game against Orlando City, Derrick and his family will arrive in a limousine before Derrick and Josue hit the field for pregame ceremonies. They’ll sit on the bench for warm-ups and walk out with players for the National Anthem.

Portland head coach Caleb Porter is excited to have Derrick a part of the team.

“Derrick is an extremely talented young goalkeeper, and we’re excited to have him signed for this weekend’s game against Orlando City,” said Porter. “We are pleased to have him join our club and look forward to his contributions.”