Man tries to lure child into his car in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in the Lents neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Portland Police said the 10-year-old was walking home from Kelly Elementary School — located at 9030 SE Cooper St. — when she noticed a vehicle driving slowly behind her.

The driver of the van reportedly opened a door and motioned for the girl to enter his car. The girl then ran toward her home yelling for help, which got the attention of her dad who ran to his daughter.

The girl described the car as a gray or silver van, similar to a Ford Windstar or Chrysler Town and Country. The driver is described as a man in his 50s with short, curly white hair, tan skin, glasses and no facial hair.

Anyone witnessing a luring-type incident is asked to immediately call 911 and provide as much information as possible.

The Portland Police Bureau would also like to remind parents to talk to their children about “stranger danger” to help keep them safe.