Knife, gun found in accused bank robber’s getaway car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When the FBI searched an accused bank robber’s getaway car after he was shot by Portland police, they found a real handgun and a knife, KOIN 6 News has learned.

The 9 millimeter Ruger handgun found in Jesse Lee Brockner’s car had a magazine with bullets inside. The knife was described as being silver and black. Investigators also recovered a sheath.

Brockner was shot last month after Portland police attempted to conduct a high-risk, felony traffic stop on him in Northeast Portland. He was the suspect in a Washington County bank robbery several hours earlier.

While police were investigating the bank robbery they learned that Brockner had stolen a distinctively colored blue and white 1987 Chevy Trailblazer from a family in Yamhill County hours before the bank robbery.

A detective with the Portland Police Bureau’s Robbery Unit, who is also assigned to an FBI task force that investigates bank robberies, spotted Brockner in Southeast Portland. A short pursuit began after officers in marked patrol cars attempted to pull Brockner over.

Brockner refused to stop and the chase only ended after he crashed into a parked vehicle. As he exited his car, he refused to comply with officers’ demands. Portland Police Officer David Staab fired at least once, wounding Brockner.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News that Brockner had displayed a weapon almost immediately after he exited the vehicle. Officials, citing the on-going investigations, declined to say whether officers saw the knife or the gun. Police have said that prior to the traffic stop, officers knew Brockner was the suspect in the armed bank robbery.

When the FBI was granted permission to search the Trailblazer they also found a red welders mask, what officials said Brockner used to rob the bank with. They also found a blue plastic disposable glove, a radio, MP3 player, clothing and $271 in cash.

It remains unknown what items found during the search actually belonged to Brockner and what may have belonged to the actual owners of the vehicle. Portland police said Wednesday that their investigation remains on-going.

Brockner remains lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He has been charged in U.S. District Court with one count of robbery.