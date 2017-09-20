Hurricane strands Sandy honeymooners in DR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dream honeymoon for a Sandy couple has ended with the newlyweds stranded in the Dominican Republic.

Tyson Guillory, a firefighter with the Gresham Fire Department and his bride Taylor, a hair stylist, were married September 8 and headed out on their honeymoon on the 12th.

“Everything was good to go, Hurricane Irma was out of here, so we showed up and about 5 days later we got a text message from my buddy who said there’s a hurricane coming our way,” Tyson tells KOIN 6 News during a Facetime interview.

“Up until this morning it was perfectly fine,” he says. “We woke up this morning at 8:30 our time and saw the palm trees are blowing more than usual,” Guillory says.

The couple says the hotel managers moved everybody from one side of the resort to the middle. “We’re all together, everyone is in good spirits and riding it out,” Tyson says.

Taylor isn’t overly stressed about the ordeal either. “We’re on our honeymoon and had 8 awesome days of sunshine so this is a good cap to have an extra adventure,” Taylor says.

They aren’t sure when the next flight home will be available.

“We know were safe, we’ve stocked up on water, we’re just going with the adventure.”