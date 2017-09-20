Fugitive wanted for shooting 84-year-old caught

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old wanted for shooting an elderly man who tried to stop an assault on a teenage girl was arrested in Klamath County 3 months after the incident.

Charles Jackson allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old girl on June 21 in Klamath County. An 84-year-old neighbor along Modoc Point Road tried to stop the assault, but was shot in the leg.

Since then, Jackson has been on the loose. But Tuesday night, he was arrested by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service. Authorities said he had a rifle and a stolen car when he was arrested — and was with that same 17-year-old hiding in a wet campsite near the Cherry Creek Trailhead.

Jackson is currently being held in the Klamath County Detention Center.