Flash flood warnings for Eagle Creek Fire area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are flash flood warnings in Multnomah and Hood River Counties — including areas burned from the Eagle Creek Fire — in place from the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Also, these counties are under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Skamania
- Cowlitz
- Multnomah
- Hood River
- Marion
- Linn
The rain on Wednesday afternoon really came down around the Portland area, as captured by some of our KOIN 6 reporters.
