Flash flood warnings for Eagle Creek Fire area

The rain is back in full force

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Rain coming down in Portland on Wednesday, Sept. 20. There's a flash flood warning currently in Multnomah County (KOIN)
Rain coming down in Portland on Wednesday, Sept. 20. There's a flash flood warning currently in Multnomah County (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are flash flood warnings in Multnomah and Hood River Counties — including areas burned from the Eagle Creek Fire — in place from the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

KOIN Weather Alerts

Also, these counties are under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Skamania
  • Cowlitz
  • Multnomah
  • Hood River
  • Marion
  • Linn

The rain on Wednesday afternoon really came down around the Portland area, as captured by some of our KOIN 6 reporters.

Stay with KOIN 6 meteorologists for the latest information and download the PDX Weather App for the latest weather information pushed straight to your phone.