Flash flood warnings for Eagle Creek Fire area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are flash flood warnings in Multnomah and Hood River Counties — including areas burned from the Eagle Creek Fire — in place from the National Weather Service until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Also, these counties are under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Skamania

Cowlitz

Multnomah

Hood River

Marion

Linn

The rain on Wednesday afternoon really came down around the Portland area, as captured by some of our KOIN 6 reporters.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms slowly exiting the metro region. Still dropping heavy rain! Flash Flood Warning returns for green box. pic.twitter.com/pgWoI9g8Ap — Joseph Dames (@JosephKOIN) September 20, 2017

NOW: Flash flood warning until 4 for the #eaglecreekfire burn area, including Cascade Locks.

Under Bridge of the Gods now.

It's pouring! pic.twitter.com/zKpYePRYjZ — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) September 20, 2017

