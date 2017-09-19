Superheroes deliver iPads at Doernbecher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Superheroes delivered iPads to children battling cancer at OHSU Doernbecher Tuesday afternoon.

The Healing Hunter Foundation is behind these surprise deliveries by Iron Man and the Pink Power Ranger.

Lenore and Todd Thawley started the foundation after they lost their son, Hunter, to leukemia 7 years ago. He was just 3, and this is his birthday week.

“I know how much you need something to take your mind off, (to have) joyful distraction (to relieve) the seriousness of the situation,” Lenore Thawley said.

They will be donating iPads to 4 other children’s hospitals on the West Coast this week, including Randall Children’s Hospital, all in honor of Hunter.