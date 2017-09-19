Strong wind damages barns at dairy farm near Lebanon

National Weather Service has not confirmed a funnel cloud

KOIN 6 News Staff
A reported funnel cloud touched down at Spencer's Dairy Farm in Lacomb, Oregon, September 19, 2017 (Lebanon Fire District)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Strong wind that reports say was a funnel cloud caused major damage at a dairy farm outside Lebanon Tuesday afternoon.

The Lebanon Fire District said the report came from Spencer’s Dairy Farm on Green Mountain Drive in Lacomb. Four barns suffered extensive wind damage and two structures are completely destroyed. Tree branches and power lines nearby were also damaged but no homes, people or livestock were injured. 

The National Weather Service said the incident happened between 1 and 2 p.m. Tuesday but meteorologists from the NWS have not confirmed whether it was actually a funnel cloud or not. Officials will be looking at radars and surveying damage to determine what caused it.

