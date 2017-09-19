Second arrest made in Chiloquin bridge homicide

Arnie Lee Eggsman, was fatally shot on a bridge over the Williamson River

The Chiloquin Bridge over the Williamson River in Klamath County (Undated, Library of Congress)
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police have made a second arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old man in southern Oregon.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Tuesday that 21-year-old Kyle Steele was arrested Monday shortly before midnight in Nevada. Costello had previously announced the arrest of 21-year-old Tevin Lafond.

She says the men who share the same birthday will be charged with murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The victim, Arnie Lee Eggsman, was fatally shot Sunday morning on a bridge over the Williamson River in downtown Chiloquin.