Second arrest made in Chiloquin bridge homicide

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police have made a second arrest in the killing of a 32-year-old man in southern Oregon.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Tuesday that 21-year-old Kyle Steele was arrested Monday shortly before midnight in Nevada. Costello had previously announced the arrest of 21-year-old Tevin Lafond.

She says the men who share the same birthday will be charged with murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The victim, Arnie Lee Eggsman, was fatally shot Sunday morning on a bridge over the Williamson River in downtown Chiloquin.