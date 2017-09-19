Portland protests expected during Sessions’ visit

Related Coverage Sessions to talk sanctuary cities on Portland visit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters are expected to gather during US Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ visit to Portland on Tuesday.

The Attorney General, an outspoken critic of sanctuary cities, will make his remarks at 1 p.m. at the USCIS — US Citizenship and Immigration Services — field office in Northwest Portland.

A Facebook event for protests say groups will gather there at 11 a.m.

“I’m hoping that we make enough of a presence, that him traveling through downtown Portland, he will know that there is a protest to him in the city,” activist Gregory McKelvey said.

Sessions is expected to meet with local police officers, including the head of the Portland Police Association, acting Portland police chief Mathew Wagenknecht, Portland assistant chief Chris Davis, Portland acting assistant chief Robert King, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett, who is the president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association.

