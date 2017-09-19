Oregon’s new distracted driving laws kick in Oct. 1

Related Coverage OR Senate votes to expand distracted driving law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon drivers soon can be pulled over for not only texting and talking on their cellphones, but also for navigating, using social media and any other “hands-on” cellphone and electronics use.

The Statesman Journal reports the changes, which begin Oct. 1, call for repeat offenders to face steeper fines and as much as a year in jail.

Officials are hoping the changes will help officers nab reckless drivers and curb dangerous distracted driving behaviors.

Wording on the previous cellphone driving law made texting and talking on the phone the only primary distracted driving offenses, meaning if an officer spotted someone behind the wheel reading a Kindle or scrolling through Facebook, they could not pull them over solely for that.