Oregon wildfires still rage as wet weather moves in

Related Coverage Eagle Creek Fire evacs over; landslides a concern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, which is now 46% contained but still burning over nearly 49,000 acres.

Rain helped the cause on Monday and more rain is expected through Thursday.

Other wildfires continue throughout the state of Oregon, and Tuesday Rep. Kurt Schrader will visit 3 of them — the Whitewater, Rebel and Scorpion fires.

Schrader will be briefed by US Forest Service personnel before his tour with Willamette Forest Supervisor Tracy Beck and Willamette National Forest District Ranger Grady McMahan.

Whitewater Fire

The Whitewater Fire in the Willamette National Forest in Marion County began July 23 from lightning and strong winds. As of Tuesday, it’s burned 14,416 acres and is 33% contained. Officials expect to contain this fire by the end of October.

The Rebel Fire

This fire in the Three Sisters Wilderness began August 4. To date, it’s grown to 8653 acres but is not expected to grow because of cooler, wet weather in the area.

The Chetco Bar Fire

The biggest of the state’s wildfires, the Chetco Bar Fire has now torched 190,237 acres. It began July 12 and is expected to be contained in mid-October. It’s currently 68% contained and officials said:

“In the past week firefighters have made good progress in containing and strengthening lines around the Chetco Bar Fire. Firefighters, including crews with Oregon Army National Guard Task Force 5, continue to monitor and patrol the fireline, adding waterbars and recovering equipment where where containment objectives have been achieved. The current weather pattern is more favorable for firefighters and the area forecast includes more than an inch of rain in addition to cooler temperatures and higher humidity over the next few days.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow these stories.