Man charged for MAX hoax device

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of leaving a device on a MAX train and calling in a bomb threat in June has been charged in federal court.

Wilfredo Reyes faces one count of conveying a hoax bomb threat, according to federal court documents. The charge was filed this week as part of a grand jury indictment.

The incident happened on June 9 and prompted the evacuation of the Hollywood Transit Center in Northeast Portland.

The indictment alleges that Reyes “did intentionally…report a suspicious package with wires coming from it on a MAX train,” even though he knew the device wasn’t real. The bomb squad was called out and blew up the device.

Reyes appeared in court last week and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

A trial has been set for November 2017.