Driver killed in wrong-way collision on I-84

ARLINGTON, Ore. (AP) – Police say a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer hauling vehicles.

Oregon State Police Sgt. Michael Berland says dispatchers got a call about the wrong-way van Monday at 7:40 p.m. Minutes later, they were informed of the head-on crash east of Arlington.

Berland says the van driver who died at the scene was heading west in the eastbound lanes at what witnesses say was 55 to 60 mph.

The semi became fully engulfed in flames, blocking the interstate for several hours. The 24-year-old truck driver escaped and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.