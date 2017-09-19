Deputy arrested on assault, strangulation charges

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on assault and strangulation charges in an off-duty incident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputy Brian Waterbury was arrested Monday by Beaverton police on charges also including menacing and tampering with a witness.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint about Waterbury alleging domestic violence in early April.

The sheriff’s office says Waterbury was placed on administrative leave two days later and that the sheriff’s office asked the Beaverton Police Department to conduct a criminal investigation.

The sheriff’s office says that investigation is ongoing and an internal investigation has been started.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Waterbury has an attorney.