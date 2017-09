PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot to death in Washington County earlyTuesday evening, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 16000 block of Dairy Creek Road in North Plains, northwest of Hillsboro.

Deputies do not know what led to the shooting but they are calling it a homicide investigation.

