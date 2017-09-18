Zinke recommendation to cut Cascade-Siskiyou questioned

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – One of the people who was behind the creation of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s recommendation to President Donald Trump recommending downsizing it has several errors.

A memo from Zinke to the president justifying his recommendation that the boundary of the monument which lies mostly in Oregon and crosses over into California be “revised” says motor vehicles aren’t allowed in it.

Dave Willis, the chairman of the Soda Mountain Wilderness Council, says cars drive on hundreds of miles inside the monument, which surrounds many private holdings. He also wonders why Zinke referred to protecting hunting and fishing rights, saying those activities are already allowed in national monuments.

In addition to Cascade-Siskiyou, Zinke is recommending that three other national monuments in the West be reduced in size – Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah and Nevada’s Gold Butte.