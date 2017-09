TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews had to shuttle water to battle a house fire in the 3600 block of SW Halcyon Road before 5 a.m. Friday, but knocked it down quickly.

A power line fell on top of the house, but officials said that was not the cause of the fire. The crews shuttled water to fight the blaze because there were no hydrants nearby.

No one was hurt. A cause has not yet been determined.