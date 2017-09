PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people were trapped in a car after a crash on NE 15th And Lombard Monday night.

Portland Fire and Rescue said five people were trapped and injured but crews were able to get them all out. They will be taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

NE 15th & Lombard MVC-5 total patients, all have or will be taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Crews searching for any other victims. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 19, 2017

This story will be updated.