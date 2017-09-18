Rolling Stone magazine to be sold

Jann Wenner founded the rock magazine more than 50 years ago

The Associated Press Published:
This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo shows people looking covers of the Rolling Stone magazines at the "Rolling Stone 50 Years" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo shows people looking covers of the Rolling Stone magazines at the "Rolling Stone 50 Years" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner plans to sell his company’s controlling stake in the legendary magazine that chronicled the music and politics of the counterculture movement and changed music journalism forever.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Wenner and his 27-year-old son, Gus, the president and chief operating officer of Wenner Media, hope to stay on at the magazine, but it’s a decision for the buyer.

Gus Wenner said in an interview last week that “publishing is a completely different industry than what it was.”

No potential buyers have been named. The company’s other magazines, Us Weekly and Men’s Journal, were sold recently to American Media Inc., helmed by publisher David J. Pecker.

The elder Wenner says he hopes to find a buyer that understands Rolling Stone’s mission.