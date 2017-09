PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man died Monday, September 18, in a car crash on I-205 north of I-5.

Oregon State Police said Douglas Cansdale, 53, was driving north on I-205 when he lost control and drifted off the road. He hit a metal guardrail and then a light pole. Cansdale was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed and a wet road contributed to the crash.