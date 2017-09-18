Police look for runaway who may be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for a teen who ran away from home on August 28 and may be in danger.

Police said Kaleb Guenther, 16, has autism and disorders that affect his reasoning and decision making. He also has seizures that could be life-threatening.

Guenther is white, 6-feet-2-inches tall and 160-175 pounds. He has blue eye and brown hair and was likely wearing black Fila shoes with silver and blue details and carrying a Fila backpack with light green details. He sometimes wears a Fedora and may be riding a black Kent Flexor bike with white suspension.

If you have seen Guenther or know where is he, call the Vancouver police at 360.487.7446.