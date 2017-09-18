LOS ANGELES (AP) — Host Stephen Colbert’s song-and-dance opening — with help from Chance the Rapper — included the song “Everything Is Better on TV,” which, among other PresidentTrump digs, mentioned his alleged ties to Russia and included the lyric “even treason is better on TV.”
The ceremony was also smartly free-wheeling under Colbert’s sure hand, including a taped bit in which the nude comedian — carefully shown seated and from the back — was being “reprogrammed” by “Westworld” star and nominee Jeffrey Wright to correct a glitch in the host mechanism.
But it was the stars and their outfits that garnered all the attention.
The 69th prime-time Emmy Awards
