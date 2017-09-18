Maurice Lucas Foundation set for gala, golf tourney

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been nearly 7 years since Blazers great Maurice Lucas died from cancer, but his legacy lives on through is son and his foundation.

Despite being known on the 1977 championship team as “The Enforcer,” Lucas was deeply involved in the community and helped out hundreds of kids.

His son, David, runs the Maurice Lucas Foundation, which has an academy and programs for young people at Irvington School.

This weekend, the ML20 Foundation’s annual gala and golf tournament will take place to raise money to keep it going year-round.

“It’s truly a blessing to be able to continue on something in my father’s name benefitting underserved kids,” David Lucas told KOIN 6 News. “My father was a big part of this community and a big part of giving back and our youth, so to see him and his legacy continue on is a blessing.”

The gala and auction is Friday at the Portland Hilton. The celebrity golf tournament is Saturday at The Reserve in Aloha.