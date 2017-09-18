Ken Burns’ ‘Vietnam War’ explores all sides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ken Burns’ newest documentary, which premiered Sept. 17 on PBS, focuses on the Vietnam War — the war that divided a nation.

The legendary filmmaker — along with co-director Lynn Novik — spent 10 years putting together the 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series, titled “The Vietnam War.”

“It’s a subject that Americans don’t really want to talk about,” Burns said. “It was divisive for us back then and it’s divisive in conversation for us now.”

Burns and Novik wanted to look at the Vietnam War with a new perspective.

“When Americans usually talk about war, they talk about themselves in a war,” Burns said. “This is a war that had 2 other countries involved — one of which disappeared at the end.”

The Vietnam War pitted the communist regime of North Vietnam and its allies Viet Cong against South Vietnam and its main ally — the United States.

“It’s too easy to think of ourselves as the good guys and the enemy as the bad guys or vice versa,” Novik said.

The film gives the audience insight from all sides, including a former Viet Cong soldier who said he was moved when witnessing the death of American soldiers — highlighting a profound sense of humanity.

Burns said today’s turbulent times are a reflection of what was swirling around America during the Vietnam War.

“In the case of Vietnam because there are so many mirrored things — mass demonstrations document drops of classified information reaching out to a foreign power asymmetrical warfare,” Burns said. “A White House concerned with fake news, obsessed with leaks, all of this sort of stuff. You begin to understand that maybe that history you are studying isn’t that irrelevant stuff.”

“But maybe, the greatest teacher we have is the guide on how to negotiate the complicated rocky shoals of where we are now,” Burns continued.

The Vietnam War View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Vietnamese para commandos are dropped from U.S. helicopters on a graveyard near the Delta town of Mo Cay during battle between a government battalion and a large unit of Viet Cong soldiers that tried to overrun this district, Nov. 4, 1964. Troops were flown into the area to support the infantry battalion after it suffered about 40 casualties. (AP Photo/Horst Faas) Ken Burns participates in the "The Vietnam War" panel during the PBS portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) ** EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT ** South Vietnamese Gen. Nguyen Ngoc Loan, chief of the national police, fires his pistol into the head of suspected Viet Cong officer Nguyen Van Lem (also known as Bay Lop) on a Saigon street Feb. 1, 1968, early in the Tet Offensive. (AP Photo/Eddie Adams) As fellow troopers aid wounded comrades, the first sergeant of A Company, 101st Airborne Division, guides a medevac helicopter through the jungle foliage to pick up casualties suffered during a five-day patrol near Hue, April 1968. (AP Photo/Art Greenspon) Viet Cong guerrilla, captured by Vietnamese Rangers, crawls from a jungle entrenchment during a government assault 30 miles northwest of Saigon, January, 1964. The Rangers accompanied by U.S. advisers, were trapped for six hours after they had overrun the guerrilla foxholes but escaped into the jungle losing four killed and 17 wounded, including a U.S. sergeant. )AP Photo/Horst Faas) South Vietnamese paratroopers dragging away two anti-government demonstrators, Nov. 1964. (AP Photo/Horst Faas) Ken Burns, from left, Mai Elliott, Gen. Merrill McPeak and Lynn Novick participate in the "The Vietnam War" panel during the PBS portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) FILE - In this May 4, 1975 file photo, South Vietnamese evacuees fill a landing craft, assisted by U.S. Marines, as they are transferred from the USS Blue Ridge to a merchant vessel in the South China Sea. More than 3 million people fled Communist-controlled Vietnam and neighboring Laos and Cambodia after the Vietnam War ended in 1975. More than 125,000 refugees from Vietnam were resettled in the U.S. between 1975 and 1980, according to the Migration Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich) South Vietnamese forces follow after terrified children, including 9-year-old Kim Phuc, center, as they run down Route 1 near Trang Bang after an aerial napalm attack on suspected Viet Cong hiding places on June 8, 1972. A South Vietnamese plane accidentally dropped its flaming napalm on South Vietnamese troops and civilians. The terrified girl had ripped off her burning clothes while fleeing. The children from left to right are: Phan Thanh Tam, younger brother of Kim Phuc, who lost an eye, Phan Thanh Phouc, youngest brother of Kim Phuc, Kim Phuc, and Kim's cousins Ho Van Bon, and Ho Thi Ting. Behind them are soldiers of the Vietnam Army 25th Division. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) U.S. advisers use a poncho tied to a pole to carry a wounded South Vietnamese soldier to a U.S. helicopter for evacuation to Saigon, September 1965. (AP Photo) Buses, jeeps, cars and military trucks jam a heavily traveled road leading to the government held central coast region of South Vietnam on March 26, 1975, as thousands of civilians and soldiers began fleeing from the countrys northern and western provinces. The provinces were abandoned following an onslaught by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Jubilant South Vietnamese troops carry a North Vietnamese heavy machine gun from a bunker they had just knocked out, Aug. 11, 1972, near Highway 13, north of Saigon. The assault on the North Vietnamese bunker cost the Saigon troops two armored personnel carriers and they retreated to a roadside ditch. A second assault was beaten back by withering small arms and mortar fire. (AP Photo/Neal Ulevich) A napalm strike erupts in a fireball near U.S. troops on patrol in South Vietnam, 1966 during the Vietnam War. (AP Photo) Fog drifts up from the valleys below the demilitarized zone between North and South Vietnam as men of the 4th Regiment, 3rd Marine Division untangle air dropped supplies the week of Nov. 25, 1968. The Marines, on a week-long sweep below the DMZ, had made only minor contact with enemy infiltrators. (AP Photo) Vietnamese civilians search debris of homes destroyed by Viet Cong rockets in downtown Saigon on May 19, 1968. The attack came on the 78th birthday of North Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh. (AP Photo/Le Ngoc Cung) Weighted down with ammunition and other gear a trooper of the U.S. 173rd Airborne Brigade leans against a battered tree wiping the dust of battle from his eyes after the battle of Hill 875 came to an end during the week of Nov. 19, 1967. The Americans fought entrenched North Vietnamese troops for four days before taking the crest of the hill located near Dak To, South Vietnam, Nov. 23, 1967. (AP Photo)