Hood River Valley evacs over; landslides a concern

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The arrival of rain and lower temperatures has led authorities to drop all evacuation levels in the Hood River Valley.

Evacuation notices had been issued because of the large wildfire that’s been burning in the Columbia River Gorge since Labor Day weekend.

On Monday, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office downgraded all evacuation levels for the Hood River Valley, returning zones to their normal, pre-fire status.

Though fire danger is easing, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents and motorists that a flash-flood advisory is in effect, and landslides are a possibility.

But the flash flood advisory in the I-84 corridor will remain on Level 1 — need to prepare — for residents in the Cascade Locks area.

The Eagle Creek Fire has burned 48,387 acres — 75 square miles — an area slightly smaller than Seattle (nearly 84 square miles) and, as of Monday morning, was 32% contained.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.