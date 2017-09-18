Couple in car shot, wounded in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman were shot and wounded just after midnight Monday morning in an incident that left their car with multiple bullet holes.

Investigators said the people were inside their vehicle around NE 148th and Halsey when they were shot. They then drove to E. Burnside and 136th and called the police.

The woman suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The man suffered minor injuries, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, but investigators said there’s no threat to the public. The Gang Violence ResponseTeam in also investigating.

This is the 4th shooting in 2 days in Portland. In the other 3 — which police said were unrelated — one man died and 2 others were seriously hurt.