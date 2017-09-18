4 injured when ambulance t-bones car in Tualitin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after an ambulance crashed into a sedan in Tualatin.

The Tualatin Fire Department said the Metro West ambulance was driving east on SW Nyberg Road with its lights and siren on. The sedan with 4 occupants was pulling out of the Fred Meyer parking lot, turning left to go west on Nyberg Road when the ambulance t-boned it after failing to stop for a red light.

The driver and 3 passengers were taken to OHSU with unknown injuries. The ambulance was not transporting a patient and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The crash in under investigation but no citations have been issued.