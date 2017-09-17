Trump’s childhood home becomes showcase for refugees

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York had some new occupants over the weekend – refugees.

They were there sharing their stories to draw attention to the refugee crisis just as the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week with the Republican president in attendance.

The Queens, New York, house that Trump’s father built is now a rental available on Airbnb that anyone can stay in for $725 a night. The international anti-poverty organization Oxfam rented it Saturday and invited refugees to share their stories with journalists.

Trump’s administration issued travel bans on people from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees. After various court challenges, the Supreme Court last week allowed the restrictive policy on refugees to remain temporarily. The justices will hear arguments on the bans in October.