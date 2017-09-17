Separate shootings leave Portland men seriously hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hours after a man was shot in Southeast Portland and later died, 2 other men were shot in different parts of the city, but police do not believe the shootings are related.

The first shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. in Southeast Portland. That victim was rushed to a hospital but later died.

Just before 3 a.m., police responded to gunfire around the area of SE 119th and Stark. The victim was taken to a hospital by a private car and later told police he was shot in the 500 block of SE 119th.

Authorities said he was seriously hurt but should recover.

Then sometime before 4 a.m. Sunday, a seriously wounded man was driven to a Portland hospital by an acquaintance after being shot in Northeast Portland.

Officers were called to a hospital emergency room after the man was brought in. Investigators learned the man drove his own car to the 5000 block of NE Columbia Boulevard and then was taken by another person to the hospital after the shooting.

Police found his car and said it had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

Though seriously hurt, the man is also expected to recover.

Investigators said there are no suspect descriptions in any of the 3 shootings.