Rain expected to help battle Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fifteen days after the Eagle Creek Fire erupted, more than 1000 fire personnel continue to battle the blaze that has now consumed more than 45,000 acres in the Columbia River Gorge.

The daily media briefings that have been a staple of the fire since it began have now been curtailed. Authorities said they would continue to provide updates and would have a press conference as events warrant.

Officials said the fire is now 32% contained and the rain that’s forecast is expected to help the fight — and to clear the air from the smoke and haze that laid over the region.

Saturday, PF&R Lt. Damon Simmons — acting as the Oregon Fire Marshal — said there was some growth on the south side, but “everything is looking good” on the western edge.

“We’re expected to get some rain and that’s supposed to really help the situation,” Deputy Joel Ives said.

However, officials said they didn’t want too much rain as the Gorge is prone to landslides and mudslides.

Steve Sobieszczyk with U.S. Geological Service said landslides are not predictable. You can know where they may happen, but not know when.

ODOT officials are keeping a close eye on I-84. The westbound lanes were re-opened Thursday, then closed for a brief time Saturday for tree removal. However, the eastbound lanes remain closed and will stay closed indefinitely.

