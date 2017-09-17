Race for the Cure set for Portland Sunday morning

Related Coverage Pooches welcome in Sunday’s Race for the Cure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is set to begin Sunday morning in downtown Portland, though race organizers closely monitored the air quality.

Following Saturday’s smoke and haze from the wildfires wafting over Portland, race organizers said late Saturday:

Given the current air quality, Komen is closely monitoring the weather patterns to determine the forecast for the next 12 hours. Based on the expected transition to a cooler, wetter pattern, we are moving forward with the Race at this time. However, we stress that your individual health is a priority, and you should do what is best for you. If you decide not to run or walk in the Race, please join us in the Race Village and enjoy the entertainment. If you are unable to attend, we understand and appreciate your support of the cause.

Early Sunday morning the decision was made that the air was clear enough for the race to continue. KOIN 6 News anchor Jennifer Hoff is running and leading Jenn’s Joggers as well as MC’ing the event.

KOIN 6 News will have more details throughout the day.

Research

Komen is the largest not-for-profit, non-governmental funding source of breast cancer research, with $11.8 million dedicated to researchers at Providence Cancer Center and Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Institute. More information here