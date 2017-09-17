Man critically wounded in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was critically wounded when he was shot in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Sunday.

Multiple reports of gunfire brought police to the 3600 block of SE 28th Avenue around 1:40 a.m., authorities said in a release. When officers arrived they found the wounded man and rushed him to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

There is no information on any suspect at this time, and there is no information released about the victim.

Investigators are actively working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.