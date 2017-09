PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man violated a restraining order and held a woman against her on Sunday morning will before eventually surrendering peacefully.

James Minor, 35, was arrested and charged for violating his restraining order against the woman. Minor had previous restraining order violations, as well. Washington County negotiation units were on scene and made contact with Minor before he surrendered.

The arrest happened on SW 175th Avenue in the Copper Mountain area of Washington County.