Hillsboro’s Hogwarts: Teacher adds magic to his classroom

Kyle Hubler went all-out to turn his special education classroom into a real-life Hogwarts

Cole Miller and KOIN 6 News Staff
Evergreen middle school teacher Kyle Hubler redesigned his entire classroom to look like Hogwarts from Harry Potter. (Courtesy of Kyle Hubler)
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — For this school year, Evergreen Middle School teacher Kyle Hubler wanted to go way over the top.

So, in order to accomplish his goal, Hubler used a little imagination and a little magic to bring the wizarding world to his classroom. Hubler turned his special education class into a real-life Hogwarts, the likes of which even Harry Potter would approve of.

“I’ve been collecting this stuff since I was in middle school,” Hubler said. “Most of it came from my garage.”

Hubler, the headmaster of this class, didn’t cut any corners when it came to building his Hogwarts: keys dangle from the ceiling, the whiteboard was replaced with a chalkboard and Harry Potter collector items. Hubler even created a spreadsheet and algorithm to accurately sort — using the sorting hat — students into the right houses.

Hubler thinks the classroom design is a good teaching tool to possess.

“It really keeps their attention,” he said.

But it also accomplishes so much more for Hubler and his students.

“Once they understand that I care about them, then they can actually start to care about what I’m going to teach them,” Hubler said. “That’s really fulfilling to me.”