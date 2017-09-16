Stolen car report leads to 3 arrested in Cornelius

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Portland-area people were arrested for multiple different charges after they were seen walking away from a reported stolen truck in a parking lot in Cornelius.

On saturday morning, the arresting officer, according to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, thought a truck in a Cornelius parking lot looked “suspicious” and decided to check it out. About 20 minutes later the officer learned the truck had been reported stolen from a construction site in Beaverton. A search of the area found the three people arrested walking away from the truck.

None of the three were charged with motor vehicle theft.

Here are the names and charges for the three people arrested.

William Litton, 24, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Hailey Elden, 23, was arrested and charged with Escape II, False Information to Police, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Parole Violation.

Kaylee Hathaway, 28, arrested on a warrant for Failure to Appear in court on drug charges.

