Report: Jeff Sessions to visit Portland Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Portland next Tuesday to speak with local law enforcement officials, according to a report from Willamette Week.

Sessions, according to the report, will also visit with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams, among others. Sessions’ speech will not be open to the public.

KOIN 6 reached out to the Department of Justice, but hasn’t heard back yet. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

