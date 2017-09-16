Report: Jeff Sessions to visit Portland Tuesday

The U.S. Attorney General will reportedly visit law enforcement officials on Tuesday, Sept. 19

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the annual conference of the National Alliance for Drug Endangered Children at the KI Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit Portland next Tuesday to speak with local law enforcement officials, according to a report from Willamette Week.

Sessions, according to the report, will also visit with U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams, among others. Sessions’ speech will not be open to the public.

KOIN 6 reached out to the Department of Justice, but hasn’t heard back yet. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

