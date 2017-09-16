Over 1M fish evacuated due to Eagle Creek Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State officials say more than 1 million fish are being evacuated from the Cascade Hatchery because of the threat of debris from a wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said about 1.65 million coho salmon and 132,000 spring Chinook salmon would be evacuated Friday and Saturday.

Officials say rain in the Columbia River Gorge over the coming days could cause mudslides and increased debris in the water that could clog screens on the hatchery’s water intake and cut off water to the fish.

About a million coho salmon will be moved to the Leaburg Hatchery where they will remain until they are released into rivers next spring.

The remaining fish will be sent to the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, Willard National Fish Hatchery and Sandy Fish Hatchery.

