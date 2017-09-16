Oregon State opens Pac-12 play at Washington State

(AP) — The Oregon State Beavers are scheduled to play the Washington State Cougars at the Martin Stadium Saturday afternoon.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oregon State is looking for its first victory of the season against an FBS team. Washington State is looking to improve on first 2-0 start under coach Mike Leach. QB Luke Falk hopes to regain his mojo after being pulled in the second half against Boise State in favor of Tyler Hilinski.

KEY MATCHUP

Depleted Oregon State secondary, missing injured starters Xavier Crawford and Dwayne Williams, versus Washington State’s Air Raid offense. Oregon State defense has allowed 46 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: QB Jake Luton opened the season with 304 passing yards in a loss to Colorado State.

Washington State: QB Falk will start, but Leach will not hesitate to put in Hilinski if the offense stalls again. RB Jamal Morrow has earned top billing among WSU’s three productive running backs. Offensive line must rise to occasion after being sharply criticized by Leach this week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon State has lost three straight to Washington State … The Beavers have a 14-game road losing streak under coach Gary Andersen … OSU freshman S David Morris had 17 tackles in last weekend’s loss to Minnesota … Washington State has enjoyed 10 fourth-quarter comeback wins under Leach, who is in his sixth season … In three career starts against Oregon State, Falk has averaged 431 yards passing and thrown 16 touchdowns against two picks … Washington State DT Hercules Mata’afa has 30 career tackles-for-loss, tops among active Pac-12 players.