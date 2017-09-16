Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez fight to draw

(AP) — Gennady Golovkin retained his middleweight titles Saturday night, fighting to a draw with Canelo Alvarez in a brutal battle that ended with both fighters with their hands aloft in victory.

The middleweight showdown lived up to its hype as the two fighters traded huge punches and went after each other for 12 rounds. Neither fighter was down and neither appeared seriously hurt, but both landed some huge punches to the head that had the crowd screaming in excitement.

Golovkin was the aggressor throughout but couldn’t put Alvarez down, and Alvarez more than stood his own in exchanges with Triple G. The two were still brawling as the final seconds ticked down and the fight went to the scorecards.

One judge had Alvarez winning 118-110, a second had it 115-113 in Golovkin’s favor, while the third had it 114-114. The Associated Press scored it 114-114.